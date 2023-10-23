Make Informed Decisions with Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Stock Updates

In the past week, SAN stock has gone down by -1.10%, with a monthly decline of -1.91% and a quarterly plunge of -6.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Banco Santander S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.73% for SAN’s stock, with a -1.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) is above average at 6.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) is $5.17, which is $1.65 above the current market price. The public float for SAN is 15.94B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAN on October 23, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

SAN) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 3.65. However, the company has seen a -1.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-19 that Santander has warned its UK business customers to be on high alert for impersonation scams after a surge in attempts to steal money by crooks pretending to work for the bank. Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, the Spanish-owned bank told the Press Association, with more than 200 of its corporate and commercial banking customers known to have been targeted in September alone.

SAN Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. ADR saw 22.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. ADR stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 10.76, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 561.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 28.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 346.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.