LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) is $2.00, which is -$1.36 below the current market price. The public float for LL is 26.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LL on October 23, 2023 was 885.21K shares.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL)’s stock price has soared by 5.99 in relation to previous closing price of 3.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that After struggling to mimic the enthusiasm it benefited from in 2020, LL Flooring (NYSE: LL ) finally saw significant upside movement in its share price. Holding company Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE ) offered to acquire the hard-surface retailer via an all-cash bid.

LL’s Market Performance

LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) has experienced a -14.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.75% rise in the past month, and a -11.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.04% for LL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.92% for LL’s stock, with a -18.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $3.25 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LL Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LL fell by -14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, LL Flooring Holdings Inc saw -40.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+36.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for LL Flooring Holdings Inc stands at -1.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -28.41, with -11.45 for asset returns.

Based on LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 31.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 338.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.