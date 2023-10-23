Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) Stock Showcases 21.81% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has seen a 28.95% increase in the past week, with a 28.26% gain in the past month, and a 38.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.47% for LEXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.81% for LEXX’s stock, with a -27.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEXX is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) is $7.00, which is $5.82 above the current market price. The public float for LEXX is 7.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On October 23, 2023, LEXX’s average trading volume was 81.57K shares.

LEXX) stock’s latest price update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX)’s stock price has soared by 9.26 in relation to previous closing price of 1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-23 that Lexaria Bioscience Corp ( LEXX, Financial), a biotechnology company, has seen significant changes in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $9.062 million and a stock price of $1.12, the company has experienced a price change of -3.60% over the past week and a substantial gain of 55.21% over the past three months.

LEXX Trading at 20.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares surge +26.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEXX rose by +28.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9811. In addition, Lexaria Bioscience Corp saw -52.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEXX starting from TURKEL CATHERINE C., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Feb 09. After this action, TURKEL CATHERINE C. now owns 1,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp, valued at $4,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2545.39 for the present operating margin

+18.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexaria Bioscience Corp stands at -2846.28. The total capital return value is set at -62.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.35. Equity return is now at value -101.53, with -95.89 for asset returns.

Based on Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.62. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.