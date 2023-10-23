Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY)’s stock price has gone decline by -25.79 in comparison to its previous close of 8.22, however, the company has experienced a -16.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Lazydays (LAZY) expands its footprint with new greenfield location in Wilmington, OH.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) is 28.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAZY is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) is $15.00, which is $10.4 above the current market price. The public float for LAZY is 12.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. On October 23, 2023, LAZY’s average trading volume was 74.60K shares.

LAZY’s Market Performance

LAZY stock saw a decrease of -16.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -49.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.96% for Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.95% for LAZY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -46.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LAZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAZY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $14 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZY Trading at -34.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -20.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZY fell by -16.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Lazydays Holdings Inc saw -48.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZY starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 731,627 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 19. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 6,190,050 shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc, valued at $8,194,222 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of Lazydays Holdings Inc, purchase 505,184 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 5,458,423 shares at $6,202,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.78 for the present operating margin

+23.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazydays Holdings Inc stands at +3.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.11. Equity return is now at value 3.15, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY), the company’s capital structure generated 226.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.39. Total debt to assets is 63.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.