Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is above average at 11.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is $177.41, which is $26.53 above the current market price. The public float for JNJ is 2.40B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JNJ on October 23, 2023 was 22.33M shares.

JNJ) stock’s latest price update

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.45 in comparison to its previous close of 152.32, however, the company has experienced a -2.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-22 that The Oracle of Omaha favors solid companies that are undervalued — and he holds on for the long term. Buffett often invests in companies selling goods and services necessary to keep the economy and households running.

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ’s stock has fallen by -2.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.36% and a quarterly drop of -10.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Johnson & Johnson The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.40% for JNJ’s stock, with a -5.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $178 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNJ Trading at -5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.39. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Hait William, who sale 14,698 shares at the price of $172.00 back on Jul 26. After this action, Hait William now owns 87,747 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $2,528,056 using the latest closing price.

Fasolo Peter, the Exec VP, Chief HR Officer of Johnson & Johnson, sale 20,000 shares at $170.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Fasolo Peter is holding 102,696 shares at $3,406,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.08 for the present operating margin

+67.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 17.23, with 7.07 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the company’s capital structure generated 53.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.78. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.