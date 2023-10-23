Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) is $5.48, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 332.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBLU on October 23, 2023 was 16.83M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) has surged by 1.70 when compared to previous closing price of 4.41, Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-19 that JETS: Airline Stocks Are High Risk With Potential

JBLU’s Market Performance

JBLU’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.10% and a quarterly drop of -46.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for Jetblue Airways Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for JBLU’s stock, with a -36.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JBLU Trading at -14.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Jetblue Airways Corp saw -30.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Spencer Gerald Alfred, who sale 11,879 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Aug 18. After this action, Spencer Gerald Alfred now owns 0 shares of Jetblue Airways Corp, valued at $75,432 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jetblue Airways Corp stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value 0.77, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.