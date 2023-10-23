Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has gone down by -2.28% for the week, with a -6.13% drop in the past month and a -17.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.15% for ISRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.72% for ISRG’s stock, with a -7.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) is 62.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) is $335.61, which is $101.0 above the current market price. The public float for ISRG is 348.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On October 23, 2023, ISRG’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

ISRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has decreased by -2.39 when compared to last closing price of 273.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-21 that Intuitive Surgical reported third-quarter results on Thursday after U.S. markets closed. Sales rose year over year, but contracted slightly compared to the second quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $377 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $285.09. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc saw 0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Ladd Amy L, who sale 500 shares at the price of $305.68 back on Sep 14. After this action, Ladd Amy L now owns 702 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc, valued at $152,840 using the latest closing price.

LEVY ALAN J, the Director of Intuitive Surgical Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $310.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that LEVY ALAN J is holding 25,319 shares at $620,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 12.61, with 10.84 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.