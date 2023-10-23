HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Stock Faces 1.14% Weekly Volatility

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has gone down by -5.18% for the week, with a -4.00% drop in the past month and a -8.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.19% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.10% for HSBC’s stock, with a -0.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) is above average at 6.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) is $52.92, which is $11.62 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.92B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HSBC on October 23, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has plunged by -3.63 when compared to previous closing price of 39.11, but the company has seen a -5.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-19 that Pierre Poilievre, Canada’s Conservative party leader, called for the federal government to reject Royal Bank of Canada’s C$13.5 billion ($9.84 billion) offer to buy HSBC’s domestic unit, the Globe and Mail reported on Thursday.

HSBC Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.62. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 14.18, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.