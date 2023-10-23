Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) is above average at 4.62x. The 36-month beta value for HTZ is also noteworthy at 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HTZ is $19.00, which is $8.08 above than the current price. The public float for HTZ is 137.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.17% of that float. The average trading volume of HTZ on October 23, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

HTZ) stock’s latest price update

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ)’s stock price has plunge by 3.21relation to previous closing price of 10.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that Uncovering under-the-radar stocks with the potential for significant gains has always been an intriguing quest for investors. The allure of identifying those hidden gems before they surge in value is both enticing and financially rewarding.

HTZ’s Market Performance

HTZ’s stock has fallen by -0.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.59% and a quarterly drop of -40.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.47% for HTZ stock, with a simple moving average of -33.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HTZ Trading at -25.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -18.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTZ fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.42. In addition, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. saw -29.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTZ starting from Leef Eric, who sale 1,946 shares at the price of $16.23 back on May 08. After this action, Leef Eric now owns 55,723 shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc., valued at $31,584 using the latest closing price.

Leef Eric, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Hertz Global Holdings Inc., sale 4,034 shares at $19.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Leef Eric is holding 40,809 shares at $77,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.89 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stands at +23.71. The total capital return value is set at 12.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.22. Equity return is now at value 36.93, with 4.27 for asset returns.

Based on Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 592.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.55. Total debt to assets is 69.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 592.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.