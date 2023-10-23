Graphex Group Limited ADR (GRFX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GRFX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of GRFX on October 23, 2023 was 90.70K shares.

GRFX) stock’s latest price update

Graphex Group Limited ADR (AMEX: GRFX)’s stock price has gone rise by 27.88 in comparison to its previous close of 1.04, however, the company has experienced a 25.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-28 that Flake graphite prices were lower and spherical graphite prices were lower over the past month. Fastmarkets – “Spherical natural graphite prices plunge to 11-year lows in China.” Project Blue forecasts a global supply deficit of 777,000t of flake graphite by 2030. BMI: Natural graphite will require $3b and synthetic graphite $1.5 investment to 2030. NextSource Materials announced first production of SuperFlake® Graphite at Molo Mine in Madagascar. Talga Group secured AU$239 million debt funding for Swedish Anode Project.

GRFX’s Market Performance

GRFX’s stock has risen by 25.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.75% and a quarterly rise of 15.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.68% for Graphex Group Limited ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.19% for GRFX’s stock, with a 0.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRFX Trading at 12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares surge +19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFX rose by +25.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0994. In addition, Graphex Group Limited ADR saw 18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.58 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphex Group Limited ADR stands at -20.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.79. Equity return is now at value -15.23, with -5.57 for asset returns.

Based on Graphex Group Limited ADR (GRFX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.79. Total debt to assets is 34.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Graphex Group Limited ADR (GRFX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.