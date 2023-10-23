Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) by analysts is $6.21, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for GGB is 1.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of GGB was 6.79M shares.

GGB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) has decreased by -0.70 when compared to last closing price of 4.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-27 that Investing in companies that pay dividends while prices are down is one way investors can hedge their portfolios against inflation and other headwinds. While there is always a risk of the dividend being cut, historically, dividend-paying companies have been found to be less erratic in choppy market conditions and continue to provide a better overall return compared to stocks that do not distribute dividends to investors.

GGB’s Market Performance

GGB’s stock has fallen by -3.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.24% and a quarterly drop of -27.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Gerdau S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.25% for GGB’s stock, with a -17.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GGB Trading at -12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, Gerdau S.A. ADR saw -17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.10 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. ADR stands at +13.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value 19.29, with 12.29 for asset returns.

Based on Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.82. Total debt to assets is 18.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.