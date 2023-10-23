Gamer Pakistan Inc. (GPAK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for GPAK is 19.07M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPAK on October 23, 2023 was 665.08K shares.

GPAK) stock’s latest price update

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.99 in comparison to its previous close of 1.09, however, the company has experienced a -33.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-09 that Gamer Pakistan Inc., the esports company that’s the first Pakistani entity to list on a U.S. exchange, saw its stock in initially gain ground Monday in its trading debut on Nasdaq, before turning lower.