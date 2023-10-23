Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) has decreased by -5.26 when compared to last closing price of 0.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-09-06 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

, and the 36-month beta value for GRTX is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRTX is $0.35, which is $0.17 above the current market price. The public float for GRTX is 35.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.89% of that float. The average trading volume for GRTX on October 23, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

GRTX’s Market Performance

GRTX’s stock has seen a 18.90% increase for the week, with a 30.22% rise in the past month and a -91.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.76% for Galera Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.80% for GRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -88.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GRTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $0.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRTX Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.78%, as shares surge +28.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX rose by +18.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1921. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc saw -84.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTX starting from Bachleda Mark, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bachleda Mark now owns 11,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $24,717 using the latest closing price.

Degnan Chris, the Chief Financial Officer of Galera Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Degnan Chris is holding 10,000 shares at $19,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.75.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.