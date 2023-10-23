Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has plunged by -6.12 when compared to previous closing price of 1.23, but the company has seen a -10.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-18 that FuelCell (NASDAQ: FCEL ) stock is in the news Wednesday as investors learn that the fuel cell energy company will be taking part in a UK study. According to a press release from FuelCell, it has been contracted by EDF Energy to take part in a study evaluating hydrogen and nuclear energy.

, and the 36-month beta value for FCEL is at 3.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FCEL is $2.12, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for FCEL is 449.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.08% of that float. The average trading volume for FCEL on October 23, 2023 was 11.43M shares.

FCEL’s Market Performance

FCEL stock saw a decrease of -10.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.93% for Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.91% for FCEL’s stock, with a -50.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCEL Trading at -16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL fell by -10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2610. In addition, Fuelcell Energy Inc saw -58.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.78 for the present operating margin

-21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuelcell Energy Inc stands at -109.38. The total capital return value is set at -17.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.74. Equity return is now at value -15.86, with -12.67 for asset returns.

Based on Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.85. Total debt to assets is 9.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.