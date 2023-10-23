Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by analysts is $2.50, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for FOSL is 46.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of FOSL was 355.13K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

FOSL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) has jumped by 7.32 compared to previous close of 1.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Christine Greany – The Blueshirt Group, IR Kosta Kartsotis – Chairman and CEO Sunil Doshi – CFO Jeff Boyer – COO Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fossil Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] This conference call is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without written permission from the company.

FOSL’s Market Performance

Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) has experienced a 5.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.38% drop in the past month, and a -38.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.18% for FOSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.77% for FOSL’s stock, with a -42.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FOSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FOSL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

FOSL Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8362. In addition, Fossil Group Inc saw -59.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

+48.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fossil Group Inc stands at -2.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.69. Equity return is now at value -19.37, with -6.05 for asset returns.

Based on Fossil Group Inc (FOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.63. Total debt to assets is 33.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.