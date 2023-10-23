Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-10-17 that Faraday Future expects to be profitable, like electric vehicle firm Tesla. It won’t be easy.

The 36-month beta value for FFIE is also noteworthy at 2.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for FFIE is $800.00, The public float for FFIE is 17.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 41.05% of that float. The average trading volume of FFIE on October 23, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

FFIE’s Market Performance

The stock of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has seen a 11.43% increase in the past week, with a -68.03% drop in the past month, and a -94.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.31% for FFIE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.43% for FFIE’s stock, with a -95.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FFIE Trading at -83.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.69%, as shares sank -70.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE rose by +11.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3707. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc saw -94.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIE starting from Chen Xuefeng, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Chen Xuefeng now owns 1 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, valued at $100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The total capital return value is set at -84.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.93. Equity return is now at value -211.40, with -99.91 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.13. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.