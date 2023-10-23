Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for FBYD is 3.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of FBYD was 78.21K shares.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ: FBYD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -21.50 compared to its previous closing price of 22.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 48.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FBYD’s Market Performance

Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) has experienced a 48.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 62.01% rise in the past month, and a 64.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 74.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 42.37% for FBYD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.94% for FBYD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 62.97% for the last 200 days.

FBYD Trading at 46.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 42.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 74.68%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBYD rose by +48.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc saw 72.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FBYD

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -3.67, with -3.25 for asset returns.

Based on Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.