Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Western Digital Corp.’s (WDC) Stock

The stock of Western Digital Corp. (WDC) has seen a -6.21% decrease in the past week, with a -3.56% drop in the past month, and a 10.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for WDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.17% for WDC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.23% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for WDC is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WDC is $47.38, which is $4.52 above than the current price. The public float for WDC is 317.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume of WDC on October 23, 2023 was 3.32M shares.

WDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) has plunged by -0.46 when compared to previous closing price of 43.06, but the company has seen a -6.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-19 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Monday, October 30, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific / 8:30 a.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com. About Western Digital Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the po.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $58 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDC Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.08. In addition, Western Digital Corp. saw 35.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Zamiska Gene M., who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $45.42 back on Sep 06. After this action, Zamiska Gene M. now owns 43,011 shares of Western Digital Corp., valued at $98,516 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.93 for the present operating margin

+18.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corp. stands at -13.85. The total capital return value is set at -3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value -14.79, with -6.73 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corp. (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.62. Total debt to assets is 33.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.