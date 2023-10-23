Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Aravive Inc’s (ARAV) Stock

The stock of Aravive Inc (ARAV) has seen a 25.34% increase in the past week, with a 29.18% gain in the past month, and a -87.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 49.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.27% for ARAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.60% for ARAV stock, with a simple moving average of -85.58% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for ARAV is also noteworthy at 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARAV is $5.13, which is $7.23 above than the current price. The public float for ARAV is 44.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.36% of that float. The average trading volume of ARAV on October 23, 2023 was 9.33M shares.

ARAV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) has surged by 31.75 when compared to previous closing price of 0.14, but the company has seen a 25.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Aravive (ARAV) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAV stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ARAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAV in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARAV Trading at 22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.95%, as shares surge +33.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAV rose by +25.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1402. In addition, Aravive Inc saw -85.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-775.28 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aravive Inc stands at -835.31. The total capital return value is set at -223.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -259.44. Equity return is now at value -1497.43, with -188.01 for asset returns.

Based on Aravive Inc (ARAV), the company’s capital structure generated 38.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.67. Total debt to assets is 6.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Aravive Inc (ARAV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.