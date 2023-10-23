Evaluating the Impact of -18.33 Increase on Harbor Custom Development Inc’s (HCDI) Stock

The stock of Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI) has seen a -34.19% decrease in the past week, with a -34.34% drop in the past month, and a -65.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.08% for HCDI. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.26% for HCDI’s stock, with a -80.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.49.

The public float for HCDI is 2.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.59% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of HCDI was 64.89K shares.

HCDI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ: HCDI) has decreased by -18.33 when compared to last closing price of 1.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -34.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-16 that Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) has announced 17 new construction homes are available to purchase now and into the fall in the Austin and Horseshoe Bay metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs). The company noted that the spacious homes range from 3,040 to 4,836 square feet and feature four to five bedrooms, four to five bathrooms, and three-car garages.

HCDI Trading at -38.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%, as shares sank -37.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI fell by -34.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3429. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc saw -87.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.95 for the present operating margin

-3.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harbor Custom Development Inc stands at -30.54. The total capital return value is set at -8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.12. Equity return is now at value -28.26, with -10.47 for asset returns.

Based on Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI), the company’s capital structure generated 192.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.80. Total debt to assets is 61.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 212.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.