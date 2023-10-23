Evaluating the Impact of -0.86 Increase on Genworth Financial Inc’s (GNW) Stock

In the past week, GNW stock has gone down by -3.66%, with a monthly decline of -1.36% and a quarterly surge of 2.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Genworth Financial Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.39% for GNW’s stock, with a 2.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for GNW is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNW is $6.50, which is $0.21 above the current market price. The public float for GNW is 455.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for GNW on October 23, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

GNW stock's latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.86relation to previous closing price of 5.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $GNW #genworth–Genworth schedules third quarter earnings conference call for November 9.

GNW Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc saw 9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Aug 11. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 3,470,010 shares of Genworth Financial Inc, valued at $1,201,200 using the latest closing price.

McInerney Thomas J, the President and CEO; Director of Genworth Financial Inc, sale 125,000 shares at $5.52 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that McInerney Thomas J is holding 4,649,974 shares at $690,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 4.91, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial Inc (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.