Etsy Inc (ETSY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ETSY stock has gone up by 2.74%, with a monthly gain of 1.01% and a quarterly plunge of -32.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Etsy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.89% for ETSY stock, with a simple moving average of -32.73% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ETSY is $98.55, which is $39.39 above the current price. The public float for ETSY is 121.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETSY on October 23, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

ETSY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) has decreased by -0.79 when compared to last closing price of 65.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-20 that Etsy says it is working with Payoneer to help more sellers get paid in their local currencies. The eCommerce platform announced this week that it was expanding its Etsy Payments service to sellers in Thailand and Ukraine, with plans to include Japan, Chile, Argentina, Peru and India (export sales only) in the coming months.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $64 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETSY Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.38. In addition, Etsy Inc saw -45.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 10,425 shares at the price of $64.51 back on Oct 11. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 23,140 shares of Etsy Inc, valued at $672,473 using the latest closing price.

Buckley Merilee, the Chief Accounting Officer of Etsy Inc, sale 1,670 shares at $62.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Buckley Merilee is holding 2,827 shares at $105,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc stands at -27.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.14. Equity return is now at value -1224.50, with -23.22 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Etsy Inc (ETSY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..