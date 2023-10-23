Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.35 compared to its previous closing price of 1.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-09-05 that SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, today announced that its management has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (the “conference”) taking place in New York, NY on September 11-13, 2023.

, and the 36-month beta value for ENSC is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for ENSC is $12.43, which is $19.37 above the current market price. The public float for ENSC is 2.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume for ENSC on October 23, 2023 was 73.41K shares.

ENSC’s Market Performance

ENSC stock saw a decrease of -13.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.17% for Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC). . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.51% for ENSC’s stock, with a -68.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENSC Trading at -24.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.36%, as shares sank -17.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSC fell by -13.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3678. In addition, Ensysce Biosciences Inc saw -86.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENSC starting from GOWER BOB G, who purchase 90,287 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Mar 02. After this action, GOWER BOB G now owns 1,222,682 shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc, valued at $44,087 using the latest closing price.

GOWER BOB G, the Director of Ensysce Biosciences Inc, purchase 270,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GOWER BOB G is holding 1,132,395 shares at $128,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-959.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ensysce Biosciences Inc stands at -994.12. Equity return is now at value -4113.17, with -312.78 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.