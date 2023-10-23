Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for DGHI is $1.92, The public float for DGHI is 22.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume for DGHI on October 23, 2023 was 80.94K shares.

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DGHI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-10 that Digihost is a no-debt bitcoin miner trading below book value. The discount to book is probably justified given no meaningful HODL stack to speak of and declining BTC production.

DGHI’s Market Performance

Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) has experienced a 10.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.75% rise in the past month, and a -41.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.71% for DGHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.37% for DGHI’s stock, with a -22.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DGHI Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares surge +28.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGHI rose by +10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0361. In addition, Digihost Technology Inc saw 216.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DGHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.63 for the present operating margin

-28.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digihost Technology Inc stands at +17.90. The total capital return value is set at -25.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.33. Equity return is now at value -49.67, with -39.65 for asset returns.

Based on Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.93. Total debt to assets is 2.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.