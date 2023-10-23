Denison Mines Corp’s (DNN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DNN stock has gone up by 3.42%, with a monthly decline of -3.82% and a quarterly surge of 23.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.72% for Denison Mines Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.04% for DNN’s stock, with a 19.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Denison Mines Corp (DNN) by analysts is $2.46, which is $0.5 above the current market price. The public float for DNN is 816.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of DNN was 8.09M shares.

DNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has dropped by -1.31 compared to previous close of 1.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-20 that Uranium prices have surged to levels not witnessed in over a decade, crossing the US$66 per pound mark recently, a milestone last achieved just before the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. The price resurgence has been driven primarily by the pressing need to secure fuel supplies, as uranium returns to the spotlight as an essential source of carbon-free, baseload power in the global battle against climate change.

DNN Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5675. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw 31.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.68 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 157.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.