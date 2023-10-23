Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DAL is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DAL is $53.72, which is $28.44 above the current market price. The public float for DAL is 641.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume for DAL on October 23, 2023 was 8.63M shares.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.47 in relation to previous closing price of 32.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that CSX’s third-quarter 2023 revenues are hurt by lower fuel prices, reduced intermodal storage revenues, a decline in export coal benchmark prices, and a decrease in intermodal volumes.

DAL’s Market Performance

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has seen a -5.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.85% decline in the past month and a -32.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for DAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.86% for DAL’s stock, with a -17.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAL Trading at -17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.48. In addition, Delta Air Lines, Inc. saw -1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Smith Joanne D, who sale 3,030 shares at the price of $33.29 back on Oct 19. After this action, Smith Joanne D now owns 95,362 shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc., valued at $100,869 using the latest closing price.

Taylor David S, the Director of Delta Air Lines, Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $33.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Taylor David S is holding 17,470 shares at $330,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines, Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 49.22, with 4.66 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.30. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.