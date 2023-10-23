Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) has dropped by -13.59 compared to previous close of 7.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) by analysts is $12.45, which is $6.2 above the current market price. The public float for DH is 39.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.39% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of DH was 767.51K shares.

DH’s Market Performance

DH stock saw a decrease of -3.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.52% for Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.11% for DH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DH Trading at -23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares sank -16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.39. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp saw -40.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from SEA VII Management, LLC, who sale 6,656 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Aug 24. After this action, SEA VII Management, LLC now owns 1,441,657 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp, valued at $62,500 using the latest closing price.

SEA VII Management, LLC, the Director of Definitive Healthcare Corp, sale 6,240 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that SEA VII Management, LLC is holding 1,743,478 shares at $56,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.24 for the present operating margin

+62.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp stands at -3.24. The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.51. Equity return is now at value -1.35, with -0.61 for asset returns.

Based on Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH), the company’s capital structure generated 28.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.46. Total debt to assets is 13.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.