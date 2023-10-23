Crown Castle Inc (CCI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) is above average at 24.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown Castle Inc (CCI) is $109.47, which is $37.39 above the current market price. The public float for CCI is 431.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCI on October 23, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.29 in relation to its previous close of 85.89. However, the company has experienced a -8.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Crown Castle (CCI) reports dismal Q3 results on lower-than-anticipated revenues. Higher interest expenses hurt it.

CCI’s Market Performance

CCI’s stock has fallen by -8.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.28% and a quarterly drop of -22.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Crown Castle Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.03% for CCI stock, with a simple moving average of -27.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $100 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCI Trading at -10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.37. In addition, Crown Castle Inc saw -36.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $118.00 back on May 02. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 15,416 shares of Crown Castle Inc, valued at $117,996 using the latest closing price.

Nichol Laura B, the EVP – Business Support of Crown Castle Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $120.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Nichol Laura B is holding 16,782 shares at $604,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 21.62, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 375.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.96. Total debt to assets is 71.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.