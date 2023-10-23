CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.12 in relation to its previous close of 53.51. However, the company has experienced a -2.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that OGE: Looks A Bit Expensive, But May Be Good As A Safe Haven Play

The price-to-earnings ratio for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is above average at 21.15x. The 36-month beta value for CMS is also noteworthy at 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMS is $61.93, which is $11.8 above than the current price. The public float for CMS is 290.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume of CMS on October 23, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS stock saw a decrease of -2.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.07% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $57 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMS Trading at -4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.31. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Hofmeister Brandon J., who sale 1,667 shares at the price of $56.27 back on Sep 13. After this action, Hofmeister Brandon J. now owns 61,765 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $93,808 using the latest closing price.

BARFIELD JON E, the Director of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 2,345 shares at $56.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that BARFIELD JON E is holding 13,982 shares at $131,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 10.51, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 204.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.15. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.