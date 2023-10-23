Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for CLSK is 145.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLSK on October 23, 2023 was 10.27M shares.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has plunge by 1.29relation to previous closing price of 3.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that In the closing of the recent trading day, CleanSpark (CLSK) stood at $3.92, denoting a +1.29% change from the preceding trading day.

CLSK’s Market Performance

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has experienced a 11.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.45% drop in the past month, and a -35.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.41% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.99% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5.50 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLSK Trading at -11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares sank -0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +11.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Cleanspark Inc saw 92.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of Cleanspark Inc, valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -19.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.