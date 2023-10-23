Chewy Inc (CHWY) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Chewy Inc (CHWY) has seen a -1.18% decrease in the past week, with a -7.49% drop in the past month, and a -50.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for CHWY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.82% for CHWY stock, with a simple moving average of -50.17% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is above average at 146.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chewy Inc (CHWY) is $32.87, which is $17.42 above the current market price. The public float for CHWY is 116.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHWY on October 23, 2023 was 6.19M shares.

CHWY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 16.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that Retail sales came in better than expected this morning. That lifted shares of beaten-down consumer names.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHWY Trading at -23.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.96. In addition, Chewy Inc saw -54.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Bowman Stacy, who sale 11,423 shares at the price of $18.24 back on Oct 18. After this action, Bowman Stacy now owns 215,116 shares of Chewy Inc, valued at $208,356 using the latest closing price.

Bowman Stacy, the Interim CFO & CAO of Chewy Inc, sale 900 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Bowman Stacy is holding 226,539 shares at $22,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.87. Equity return is now at value 20.56, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Chewy Inc (CHWY), the company’s capital structure generated 233.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.01. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 80.04 and the total asset turnover is 4.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.