Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CKPT is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CKPT is $23.40, which is $27.64 above the current price. The public float for CKPT is 18.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CKPT on October 23, 2023 was 291.83K shares.

CKPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) has jumped by 9.64 compared to previous close of 1.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (Nasdaq: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel presentation at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 10:20 a.m. ET in New York City. The Company will also attend in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference.

CKPT’s Market Performance

CKPT’s stock has risen by 15.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.06% and a quarterly drop of -30.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.49% for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.85% for CKPT’s stock, with a -32.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CKPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CKPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CKPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CKPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7 based on the research report published on July 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CKPT Trading at 13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CKPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares surge +38.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CKPT rose by +15.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc saw -57.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CKPT starting from Oliviero James F III, who sale 5,483 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Oliviero James F III now owns 144,090 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27,415 using the latest closing price.

GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT, the Chief Financial Officer of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,591 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT is holding 51,374 shares at $17,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CKPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30381.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc stands at -32616.67. The total capital return value is set at -1,136.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,220.38. Equity return is now at value -1220.38, with -290.09 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.