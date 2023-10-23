Carnival Corp. (CCL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Carnival Corp. (CCL) by analysts is $17.08, which is $7.79 above the current market price. The public float for CCL is 983.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.50% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of CCL was 27.13M shares.

The stock price of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) has plunged by -3.16 when compared to previous closing price of 11.39, but the company has seen a -10.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-20 that Despite pockets of problems, the global economy is healthier than it was. Carnival continues to field passenger bookings at an unprecedented rate.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

CCL’s Market Performance

Carnival Corp. (CCL) has experienced a -10.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.67% drop in the past month, and a -38.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for CCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.45% for CCL stock, with a simple moving average of -14.52% for the last 200 days.

CCL Trading at -24.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -21.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, Carnival Corp. saw 36.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Oct 10. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 961,238 shares of Carnival Corp., valued at $4,544,785 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein David, the CFO & CAO of Carnival Corp., sale 107,119 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bernstein David is holding 286,041 shares at $1,186,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corp. stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return is now at value -21.17, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corp. (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carnival Corp. (CCL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.