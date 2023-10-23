Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is 24.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CG is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Carlyle Group Inc (CG) is $38.13, which is $11.4 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 191.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.31% of that float. On October 23, 2023, CG’s average trading volume was 2.23M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

CG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) has increased by 0.69 when compared to last closing price of 27.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-19 that Carlyle Commodities Corp (CSE:CCC, OTCQB:CCCFF) has outlined the Phase 2 drilling strategy at its 100% owned Newton Gold Project near Williams Lake, British Columbia. The mineral exploration company said its four key objectives are to test higher grade, near surface extensions of the current inferred resource, tie in historical step out locations from the current Inferred resource to potentially increase the Inferred resource, drill testing a fourth highly prospective felsic unit in the northwest area of the property, and continue to define the ultimate resource and development potential of the Newton project.

CG’s Market Performance

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has experienced a -5.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.99% drop in the past month, and a -19.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for CG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.84% for CG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.89% for the last 200 days.

CG Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.63. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw -7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., who purchase 1,269,537 shares at the price of $8.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,785,628 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $10,816,455 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Carlyle Group Inc, purchase 3,012,049 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 3,012,049 shares at $25,000,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Group Inc stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 6.87, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Carlyle Group Inc (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.