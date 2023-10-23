Canoo Inc (GOEV) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Canoo Inc (GOEV) has seen a -21.50% decrease in the past week, with a -40.85% drop in the past month, and a -56.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.16% for GOEV stock, with a simple moving average of -60.88% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canoo Inc (GOEV) is $3.11, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for GOEV is 517.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOEV on October 23, 2023 was 27.32M shares.

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) has decreased by -6.36 when compared to last closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that ChargePoint is raising fresh capital just over a month after it said it was well capitalized. Plug Power announced new sales contracts.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOEV Trading at -44.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -41.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -21.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3950. In addition, Canoo Inc saw -78.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from Ruiz Hector M., who sale 2,814 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Oct 02. After this action, Ruiz Hector M. now owns 285,456 shares of Canoo Inc, valued at $1,379 using the latest closing price.

MURTHY RAMESH, the SVP and CAO of Canoo Inc, sale 2,707 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that MURTHY RAMESH is holding 283,619 shares at $1,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

The total capital return value is set at -151.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.09. Equity return is now at value -170.76, with -78.19 for asset returns.

Based on Canoo Inc (GOEV), the company’s capital structure generated 31.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.69. Total debt to assets is 14.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canoo Inc (GOEV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.