BP plc ADR (BP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BP plc ADR (BP) by analysts is $45.42, which is $4.83 above the current market price. The public float for BP is 2.82B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of BP was 7.83M shares.

BP) stock's latest price update

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP)’s stock price has dropped by -1.79 in relation to previous closing price of 40.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that BP-operated Yakaar-Teranga Phase 1 represents a conventional gas development in the ultra-deepwater region of Senegal.

BP’s Market Performance

BP plc ADR (BP) has seen a -1.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.94% gain in the past month and a 6.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for BP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for BP’s stock, with a 6.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BP Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.85. In addition, BP plc ADR saw 13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP plc ADR stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 28.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 27.24, with 6.48 for asset returns.

Based on BP plc ADR (BP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, BP plc ADR (BP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.