Box Inc (BOX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 124.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Box Inc (BOX) is $31.77, which is $7.72 above the current market price. The public float for BOX is 138.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOX on October 23, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BOX) stock’s latest price update

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 24.65. However, the company has seen a -3.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that BOX introduced Box Hubs, integrating it with Box’s AI-powered capabilities, Box AI, enhancing customer experience for all departments within an enterprise.

BOX’s Market Performance

Box Inc (BOX) has experienced a -3.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.72% drop in the past month, and a -21.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for BOX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.33% for BOX stock, with a simple moving average of -15.70% for the last 200 days.

BOX Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOX fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.88. In addition, Box Inc saw -22.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOX starting from Smith Dylan C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $25.46 back on Oct 10. After this action, Smith Dylan C now owns 1,477,437 shares of Box Inc, valued at $330,993 using the latest closing price.

Berkovitch Eli, the VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller of Box Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $25.39 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Berkovitch Eli is holding 147,290 shares at $126,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+74.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Box Inc stands at +2.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value 90.89, with 4.65 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Box Inc (BOX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.