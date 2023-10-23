Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) has jumped by 16.48 compared to previous close of 1.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-09 that If you’re trading penny stocks this week, consider these strategies The post Trading Penny Stocks in October? 3 Tips You Need to Consider appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BHAT is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BHAT is 6.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On October 23, 2023, BHAT’s average trading volume was 73.77K shares.

BHAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) has seen a 29.33% increase in the past week, with a 20.32% rise in the past month, and a 62.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for BHAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.34% for BHAT’s stock, with a 80.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHAT Trading at 26.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +30.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAT rose by +29.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +299.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3910. In addition, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology saw 362.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.00 for the present operating margin

+54.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stands at -126.97. The total capital return value is set at -42.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.98.

Based on Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT), the company’s capital structure generated 30.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.08. Total debt to assets is 10.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.