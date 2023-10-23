Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The average price predicted by analysts for BPTH is $12.00, which is $12.31 above the current price. The public float for BPTH is 11.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPTH on October 23, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH)’s stock price has soared by 35.32 in relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that Peter Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference made available on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BPTH’s Market Performance

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) has experienced a -8.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 81.98% rise in the past month, and a -36.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.04% for BPTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 58.87% for BPTH’s stock, with a -46.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at 68.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.35%, as shares surge +80.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH fell by -8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4482. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc saw -54.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

The total capital return value is set at -69.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.52. Equity return is now at value -138.48, with -123.55 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.54. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.