Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCS is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Barclays plc ADR (BCS) is $11.00, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for BCS is 3.58B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On October 23, 2023, BCS’s average trading volume was 9.16M shares.

BCS) stock’s latest price update

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.53 in relation to its previous close of 7.18. However, the company has experienced a -4.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-21 that As we approach the third-quarter earnings season for UK banks, investors are likely to find a continuation of previous quarter’s trends for domestic players, Lloyds, Barclays and NatWest. Expect to see ongoing mortgage margin pressure and an unfavourable deposit mix, counterbalanced by benefits from hedge income and benign credit conditions, analysts said.

BCS’s Market Performance

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has experienced a -4.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.30% drop in the past month, and a -16.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for BCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.91% for BCS’s stock, with a -10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCS Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCS fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, Barclays plc ADR saw -9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Barclays plc ADR stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 9.88, with 0.35 for asset returns.

Based on Barclays plc ADR (BCS), the company’s capital structure generated 337.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.16. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.