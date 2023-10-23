Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BAC is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BAC is $33.91, which is $8.73 above the current price. The public float for BAC is 7.93B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAC on October 23, 2023 was 42.31M shares.

BAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has plunged by -2.41 when compared to previous closing price of 26.96, but the company has seen a -1.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-22 that Bank of America’s Q3-2023 results showed robust revenues and a 10% increase in net income. The deposit flight that affected regional banks did not impact Bank of America, with 200,000 new checking accounts added and steady total deposits. We tell you why BAC could actually go up in a recession and upgrade this to a buy.

BAC’s Market Performance

BAC’s stock has fallen by -1.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.20% and a quarterly drop of -19.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Bank Of America Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.23% for BAC’s stock, with a -12.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAC Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.84. In addition, Bank Of America Corp. saw -20.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from DeMare James P, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $31.53 back on Aug 01. After this action, DeMare James P now owns 185,108 shares of Bank Of America Corp., valued at $2,364,900 using the latest closing price.

Athanasia Dean C, the President, Regional Banking of Bank Of America Corp., sale 77,806 shares at $31.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Athanasia Dean C is holding 353,971 shares at $2,449,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of America Corp. stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 10.96, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of America Corp. (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.