Banc of California Inc (BANC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC)’s stock price has plunge by -7.93relation to previous closing price of 12.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-05 that SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today announced it will release 2023 third quarter financial results before the stock market opens on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. A conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) to review financial results. Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 5886712. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Webcasts page of.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) is above average at 8.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banc of California Inc (BANC) is $17.58, which is $7.45 above the current market price. The public float for BANC is 53.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BANC on October 23, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

BANC’s Market Performance

BANC stock saw a decrease of -8.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Banc of California Inc (BANC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.15% for BANC’s stock, with a -14.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BANC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BANC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BANC Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC fell by -8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.23. In addition, Banc of California Inc saw -28.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Rice Joseph J, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rice Joseph J now owns 9,500 shares of Banc of California Inc, valued at $84,375 using the latest closing price.

SZNEWAJS ROBERT D, the Director of Banc of California Inc, purchase 3,200 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SZNEWAJS ROBERT D is holding 81,008 shares at $35,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc stands at +31.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 0.89 for asset returns.

Based on Banc of California Inc (BANC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banc of California Inc (BANC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.