AT&T, Inc. (T) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for T is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AT&T, Inc. (T) is $17.77, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for T is 7.14B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On October 23, 2023, T’s average trading volume was 39.15M shares.

T) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) has increased by 0.79 when compared to last closing price of 15.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-22 that AT&T’s dividend yield exceeds 7%. Total debt increased over the last year.

T’s Market Performance

AT&T, Inc. (T) has experienced a 7.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.46% rise in the past month, and a 2.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for T. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.16% for T stock, with a simple moving average of -8.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of T

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for T stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for T by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for T in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $18.50 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

T Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought T to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, T rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.78. In addition, AT&T, Inc. saw -16.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for T

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.34 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for AT&T, Inc. stands at -6.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -9.97, with -2.71 for asset returns.

Based on AT&T, Inc. (T), the company’s capital structure generated 162.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.87. Total debt to assets is 39.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AT&T, Inc. (T) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.