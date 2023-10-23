Assessing the Risk and Potential of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s (ICU) Stock

The stock of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has seen a 96.57% increase in the past week, with a 448.39% gain in the past month, and a 100.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 33.29% for ICU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 116.87% for ICU stock, with a simple moving average of -34.71% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for ICU is at -0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ICU is $1.00, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for ICU is 6.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.11% of that float. The average trading volume for ICU on October 23, 2023 was 12.17M shares.

ICU) stock’s latest price update

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU)’s stock price has decreased by -14.29 compared to its previous closing price of 1.19. However, the company has seen a 96.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-19 that Shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. ICU, +70.05% rocketed 45.3% on heavy volume in premarket trading Thursday, to take them back above the $1 mark for the first time in five months. Trading volume spiked to 21.4 million shares ahead of the open, to already match the full-day average.

ICU Trading at 199.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.46%, as shares surge +460.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +168.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU rose by +96.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5122. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp saw -75.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Chung Kevin, who purchase 12,543 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 30. After this action, Chung Kevin now owns 68,125 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, valued at $5,953 using the latest closing price.

Russell Richard D., the Director of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Russell Richard D. is holding 27,978 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

The total capital return value is set at -19.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.75. Equity return is now at value -81.52, with -65.59 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.