Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s stock price has plunge by -18.65relation to previous closing price of 3.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -36.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-20 that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares slid more than 18% in pre-market trading on Friday after the early commercial-stage medical dermatology company announced its intention to raise $100 million in a public equity offering. Arcutis said it plans to issue 32.5 million of its common shares at a public offering price of $2.50 per share, a notable discount to Thursday’s closing price on the Nasdaq of $3.03.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) is $36.63, which is $42.92 above the current market price. The public float for ARQT is 44.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARQT on October 23, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

ARQT’s Market Performance

ARQT stock saw a decrease of -36.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -56.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -76.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.37% for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.38% for ARQT’s stock, with a -77.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARQT Trading at -62.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.85%, as shares sank -54.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT fell by -36.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc saw -83.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Burnett Patrick, who sale 1,605 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Aug 21. After this action, Burnett Patrick now owns 58,357 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $11,302 using the latest closing price.

Matsuda Masaru, the See Remark of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, sale 1,830 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Matsuda Masaru is holding 42,146 shares at $14,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.04 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -8449.76. The total capital return value is set at -76.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.22. Equity return is now at value -122.80, with -72.65 for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.15. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -15.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.