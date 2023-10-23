Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) is 13.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACGL is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) is $91.67, which is $6.38 above the current market price. The public float for ACGL is 361.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On October 23, 2023, ACGL’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) has decreased by -1.22 when compared to last closing price of 83.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that RLI stock rallies on the back of a compelling product portfolio, rate increases, improved retention, higher premium receipts and sufficient liquidity.

ACGL’s Market Performance

ACGL’s stock has fallen by -1.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.08% and a quarterly rise of 1.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Arch Capital Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.74% for ACGL’s stock, with a 13.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $81 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACGL Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.25. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw 31.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from GRANDISSON MARC, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $76.10 back on May 19. After this action, GRANDISSON MARC now owns 2,287,157 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $15,220,920 using the latest closing price.

PETRILLO LOUIS T, the OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY of Arch Capital Group Ltd, sale 15,406 shares at $76.79 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that PETRILLO LOUIS T is holding 105,254 shares at $1,183,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 16.73, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.