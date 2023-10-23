Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SuperCom Ltd (SPCB)

The 36-month beta value for SPCB is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPCB is $3.00, which is $9.53 above than the current price. The public float for SPCB is 8.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume of SPCB on October 23, 2023 was 4.41M shares.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.73 in comparison to its previous close of 0.43, however, the company has experienced a -6.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-10 that SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the cyber security company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

SPCB’s Market Performance

SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) has experienced a -6.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.15% rise in the past month, and a -40.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.77% for SPCB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.41% for SPCB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -60.99% for the last 200 days.

SPCB Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.12%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCB fell by -6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4540. In addition, SuperCom Ltd saw -73.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.24 for the present operating margin

+36.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for SuperCom Ltd stands at -42.25. The total capital return value is set at -16.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.83. Equity return is now at value -211.25, with -28.37 for asset returns.

Based on SuperCom Ltd (SPCB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 80.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,044.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

In summary, SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.