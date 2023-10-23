Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB)

The 36-month beta value for RENB is also noteworthy at 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RENB is 16.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume of RENB on October 23, 2023 was 852.24K shares.

Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.04 compared to its previous closing price of 3.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -36.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-06-01 that Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading lower Wednesday after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company. Last week, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two men being charged in a “murder-for-hire” conspiracy, which resulted in the.

RENB’s Market Performance

Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has seen a -36.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.08% decline in the past month and a 444.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.09% for RENB. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.65% for RENB’s stock, with a 94.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENB Trading at -9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.15%, as shares sank -23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB fell by -36.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc saw 191.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

Equity return is now at value -66.63, with -55.53 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

In summary, Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.