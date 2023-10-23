Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Jin Medical International Ltd (ZJYL)

The public float for ZJYL is 1.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume of ZJYL on October 23, 2023 was 190.19K shares.

The stock price of Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ: ZJYL) has dropped by -38.84 compared to previous close of 17.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -43.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-02 that Eight issuers began trading this past week. Six IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings this past week.

ZJYL’s Market Performance

ZJYL’s stock has fallen by -43.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.90% and a quarterly drop of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.99% for Jin Medical International Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -45.56% for ZJYL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.58% for the last 200 days.

ZJYL Trading at -30.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZJYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.29%, as shares sank -42.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZJYL fell by -43.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.38. In addition, Jin Medical International Ltd saw 35.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZJYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.10 for the present operating margin

+32.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jin Medical International Ltd stands at +14.10. The total capital return value is set at 14.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.50.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Jin Medical International Ltd (ZJYL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.