Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of IonQ Inc (IONQ)

The 36-month beta value for IONQ is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IONQ is $17.20, which is -$2.59 below than the current price. The public float for IONQ is 159.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.73% of that float. The average trading volume of IONQ on October 23, 2023 was 12.04M shares.

IONQ) stock’s latest price update

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.53 compared to its previous closing price of 13.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that Since March 2022, the United States Federal Reserve has increased its benchmark interest rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25% to 5.50% range. Additionally, revised 2017 GDP data showed the economy sustained an average annual growth rate of 2.2% from 2017 to 2022, up from the previously estimated 2.1%.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IonQ Inc (IONQ) has seen a -11.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.95% decline in the past month and a -12.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for IONQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.04% for IONQ’s stock, with a 26.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $21 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONQ Trading at -18.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ fell by -11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +248.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.44. In addition, IonQ Inc saw 264.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Monroe Christopher, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jun 01. After this action, Monroe Christopher now owns 2,056,254 shares of IonQ Inc, valued at $2,150,000 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Peter Hume, the President and CEO of IonQ Inc, sale 11,726 shares at $10.52 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Chapman Peter Hume is holding 495,900 shares at $123,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -20.38, with -19.05 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In summary, IonQ Inc (IONQ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.